Earl S. Harrison, 94, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 5:55 a.m., Sunday, April 2nd, 2017 peacefully, at McPherson Health And Rehab.

Pug was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on June 1, 1922, a son of Helen (Baize) and Pearl Harrison.

Pug attended the Hutchinson grade schools, Hutchinson Junior High and graduated from Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, Kansas. It was during these years, that Pug began his life long love of sports, especially football, baseball, and basketball. He then attended Hutchinson Junior College, Hutchinson, Kansas for 1 1/2 years where he continued playing football and basketball before joining the United States Navy.

He was a member of McPherson Church of Christ McPherson, Kansas where he served his church through the years in many capacities.

Pug honorably served in the U.S. Navy during WW II.

Pug worked in the oil fields for several years in Kansas prior to going to work for N.C.R.A. in the Carpenter’s shop.

Pug was a former member of the American Legion Post 24. Pug enjoyed teasing others, playing and later watching basketball, baseball, and football, enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow skiing, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends and especially his grandchildren. Pug was a great athlete and played on many baseball, basketball, and football teams in the area and some for money. He also played for more then one team at a time too. Pug also enjoyed going to the national cock fights, horse races and the Indianapolis 500 car races, ever year. He also enjoyed going to Neighbors Cafe in McPherson and the Village Inn in Hutchinson

Earl Sidney “Pug” Harrison was united in marriage to Betty Darlene Nelson on April 19, 1952 McPherson, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in McPherson. They were blessed with the birth of a daughter Starlene. They were later blessed with a niece that came to live with them after her mother had died, Jerri and she became their daughter too.

Pug is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Betty Harrison, of McPherson, Kansas; his daughters, Starlene Lane and her husband Harold, of Drexel, Missouri and Jerri Richardson and her husband Wayne, of Pryor, Oklahoma; his sister, Alvina Harrison-Wells, of Butler, Missouri; his two grandchildren, Meagan and Laramie Lane; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Pug was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Helen Harrison; his two brothers, Raymond and Richard “Dick” Harrison and two sisters, Vanneta “Punk” Robey and Beulah “Tiny” Myers.

The memorial service will be held at McPherson Church of Christ, McPherson, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 with Minister Gary Witcher officiating.

A private family graveside will take place at the Crestwood Memorial Park Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McPherson Church of Christ and they can be sent in care of the Glidden- Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.