Connie E. (Trow) Beets, 60, was born to Mabel (Howe) Trow and George “Ed” Trow on April 11, 1956 in Salina. Connie died in her sleep March 28, 2017, at her Salina home.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her brother Denny Trow.

Connie is survived by her sons, Joel and Jason Beets and her ex-husband and friend, Richard Beets. She is also survived by her brothers, Rex and Guy Trow; her sisters, Rita Rose and Charlotte Weis; and many nieces and nephews.

Connie was one of six siblings raised just outside of Salina and graduated from high school in Sylvan Grove. She worked as a dental assistant, before becoming an optician and selling eyeglasses at several Salina businesses.

Connie gave birth to two sons, who she loved more than anything in the world. Connie lived with type 1 diabetes for decades, a condition that created many medical problems. Rick, Jason and Joel each took care of her during her many diabetic reactions. Connie loved babysitting and buying gifts for the children of friends and family.

A funeral procession will depart 1:45 p.m. from Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Wednesday, April 5. A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. at Greenville Cemetery in Niles. Connie will be buried next to her mother and father as well as her good friend and sister-in-law, Nancy Trow.

A reception will be held 3:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 400 E. Crawford St. All who wish to remember Connie are welcome to attend either event.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Ryan Mortuary.