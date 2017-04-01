The Salina Post

Kansas man hospitalized after semi hits a cow

MORTON COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Morton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Freightliner Semi driven by Derek J. Munn, 28,  Kismet was westbound on Road D seven miles south of Rolla.

The truck hit a cow that entered the roadway from the south.

The driver made an evasive maneuver and lost control of the vehicle. It rolled twice into a wheat field.

Munn was transported to the Morton County Hospital.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

