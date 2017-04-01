Doug Bradley Trucking, Inc. started with a single man and a single truck in 1973. Today they have locations in several states and run about 100 trucks. The central office is run by vice president Jamie Bradley. Jamie and his wife were high school sweethearts, both graduating from Ell-

Saline. Jamie is this week’s BANK VI Hero of the Week.

Jamie was nominated by one of his employees. In December of last year, the employee’s house burned down. The two adults and three children escaped safely, but the home was a total loss and the family lacked insurance. Jamie and Doug Bradley Trucking, Inc. began raising money for the family, matching each donation.

“He is always there to help and is just an all-around great guy,” the employee said.

“It wasn’t just us, a lot of people came together on it,” Jamie said. “You see that a lot here in the midwest. Some of our customers and employees came together to help. It was a bad situation and nobody wants to go through that.”

Doug Bradley Trucking, Inc. is run by Jamie and his brother. It was started by their father in a small Minnesota town in the early 1970s. His family then moved to Saline County, where he graduated high school and planted roots. Today they employ around 60 Salinans and support local programs.

In January they donated the use of a 2013 International truck and 53-foot refrigerated trailer to Salina Area Technical College to support their Commercial Truck Driving and Diesel Technology departments. Actual ownership of the truck remains with Bradley, who leases the truck to SAT for the modest price of $1 per year “for an indefinite number of years.”

The truck and trailer were valued at $50,000 to $60,000.

“You have to have a CDL (commercial drivers license) to drive our trucks down the road,” Jamie said. “And with the programs Salina Tech has put together, they not only help students get that CDL, they also teach them all the regulations around being a truck driver, as well as how to live life on the road.”

In his spare time, Jamie stays involved at the school his children attend – the same school he and his wife graduated from. He is also a member of the school board.