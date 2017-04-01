Gwendolyn Jackson, 78, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Friday, March 31st, 2017.

Gwendolyn was born in Michigan City, Indiana on August 23, 1938, daughter of the late Maria (Jones) Jones and Avance Byrd.

Survivors include daughters, Jacqueline Goodall, and husband William, of Forest Heights, Maryland, Loratta Evans and husband Charles, of Wichita, Kansas, Lonzetta Atkins, of Michigan City, Indiana, Lila Leeks, of Michigan City, Indiana; Lorraine Williams, of Salina, Kansas; Patricia Qaiyyim, and husband Jamal, of San Antonio, Texas, Shirley Leeks, of Wichita, Kansas, Pagerine Jackson, of Lorton, Virginia; four sons, Lonnie Leeks, of San Antonio, Texas; Jessie Leeks, and wife Penni, of Salina, Kansas; Daniel Leeks, and wife Nisa, of Salina, Kansas; David Mitchell, and wife Shanele, of Michigan City, Indiana; and step son, Jimmy Spicer, of California; brothers, Ruben Jones, of Michigan City, Indiana, Henry Griffin and wife Lynda, of Phoenix, Arizona; uncles, Reuben Thomas and wife Amy of Salina, Kansas, Willie Thomas of Salina, Kansas; special daughter, Eliza “Liza” Williams of Wichita, Kansas; special friend and cousin, Joyce Johnson of Michigan City, Indiana; special sister, Shirley Miles of Michigan City, Indiana. She is also survived by 38 Grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Curtis Jones and Richard Jones; granddaughter, Erica Yancey; grandson, Jason Yancey.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.