SALINE COUNTY -The weekend storm provided another round of nice moisture early Saturday morning. Through 7a.m., Saturday residents reported approximately .43 inches of moisture with more on the way.

Ellsworth County residents reported just over .60 of rain. In Dickinson County, the rainfall total was .25 inches. Northern portions of McPherson County reported .35 of an inch of moisture.

Many areas of western Kansas reported over an inch of rain.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 60-80 percent chance of rain through Saturday night.

On Sunday there is 20 percent chance of rain before 1pm.