Connie (Flegler) Golbek, 63, of Salina, Kansas, and formerly of Russell, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Smokey Hill Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Salina.

Surviving family include her son, John Golbek (Lori) of Bennington, Kansas; mother, Barbara Flegler of Billings, Montana; brother, Alan Flegler and companion Darnel of Billings, Montana; and two grandchildren, Jonathan Golbek and Lily Golbek.

Preceded in death by her father, Vernon Dean Flegler and brother, Rick Flegler.

Celebration of Connie’s Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Russell. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.