Bobby Jim Langston, 83, passed Friday, March 31, 2017 at his home in Holyrood, KS. He was born January 23, 1934 in Elsey, MO to Rev. James and Mabel (Miller) Langston.

Bobby married Ellen Fortner on July 2, 1955 in Holyrood, KS. She survives him. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood, Masonic Lodge formerly of Holyrood, now Ellsworth, KS, and Eastern Star formerly of Holyrood, now Hoisington, KS.

In his earlier years, Bobby worked in the oil field as a roustabout doing some drilling, pumping, and other work. After leaving the oil field he became the manager for Doonan Farms at their farm south of Ellinwood. He then owned the Conoco station in Holyrood from which he retired.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Ellen of Holyrood; son Roger Langston (Brenda) of Holyrood; daughter, Robie Lewallen (Rick) of Holyrood; sister, Mary Garrison of Marshall, Arkansas; grandchildren, Tony Lamia, Jr., Bobbie Jo Rogers, Stephanie Langston, Jason Fanatia, Chris Fanatia, and Mandi Griffin; 18 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jared Paul Langston; and nine siblings.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 4 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family receiving friends 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 5 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Holyrood with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holyrood Volunteer Fire Dept., Holyrood Park Fund, or Masonic Lodge No. 146, Ellsworth, all c/o Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.