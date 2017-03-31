Congressman Roger Marshall made a visit to his Salina office Friday.

Rep. Marshall has been doing town halls across Kansas and says that healthcare and immigration seem to be top priorities for Kansans.

U.S. Rep. Marshall supported the American Health Care Act, a Republican bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act implemented by Former President Barack Obama back in 2010.

The bill was set aside because it lacked votes, but Marshall said this will give lawmakers time to polish it and make it stronger.

The Congressman also discussed Medicaid expansion. The Topeka-Capital Journal reported this week that Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed a bill that would have expanded Medicaid in Kansas. Rep. Marshall said that the country could no longer afford Medicaid expansion and the states that accepted it need to land softly and take responsibility for their own Medicaid patients.

“We will be at a trillion dollars a year on Medicaid in three or four years,” Marshall said. “That is a fourth of the federal budget. This country can not continue in that same direction. This country can not afford Medicaid expansion going forward.”

Relieving financial strains on rural hospitals has been the main talking point for advocates of the expansion. Rep. Marshall said that he would continue to fight for more reimbursement for Kansas hospitals. “I think we have a good chance of winning that battle because we are not a Medicaid expanded state.”

Rep. Marshall is preparing for his tenth town hall meeting in two weeks. He said that healthcare has been the main theme but says the further southwest he traveled, the more important immigration became.

“Maybe 80 percent of the first and second-grade classes in southwest Kansas are English as a second language classes,” Marshall said. “We have 20,000 open jobs in Kansas. These are jobs that are typically filled by immigrants.”

Many of the Kansans expressing concern over stricter immigration policies under the Trump administration are employers who rely on immigrants to fill jobs, according to Marshall.

“Our economy is very dependent on immigrants,” Marshall said. “And right now the immigration laws make it very hard. Right now, there are probably adequate numbers to do seasonal jobs, but you don’t have to tell Kansans that dairy cows need to be milked every day, twice a day. It is not just a seasonal agricultural job.”

Marshall said that a more simple immigration process will help fill jobs, but border security will remain a top priority.

“I am very much interested in securing all our borders,” Marshall said. “Not just for immigration purposes but to also keep terrorists and drugs out. There are a lot of reasons to secure the border. I don’t necessarily believe we need a wall but I am open to any proposals on how to properly secure the border.”

“There is a lot of uncertainty, and that scares people,” Marshall said. “I woke up, I am in congress and here we are. What is the right thing to do? What is the Godly thing to do? There are also economic and national security factors. I think it is time we stop ignoring it and start addressing the problem.”

Immigration policy reform will become more malleable after the border is secure, Marshall predicted. He went on to say that a secure border needs to be multifaceted.

“There may be places a wall works. There may also be places a fence works better,” Marshall said. “I think there will be a place where UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle) will work better. That is the great thing about being here in Salina with what K-State Salina is doing with them.”