Salina Police responded to an armed home invasion Thursday evening in which two masked suspects stole a wallet at gunpoint. The reporting party was later taken into custody and faces multiple drug charges.

Tanner Zamecnik, 21, told police that two masked suspects forced their way into his residence sometime before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. According to authorities, the suspects knocked on the door and then held Zamecnik at gunpoint to gain access to the house. The masked intruders took Zamecnik’s wallet, containing $20, before fleeing the scene.

Zamecnik reported the incident to police. According to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman, Zamecnik and another resident became uncooperative with law enforcement, prompting them to obtain a search warrant. Upon inspection, police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Zamecnik and Keenan Henderson, who was not present during the home invasion, were taken into custody and now face multiple drug charges.

According to Sgt. Feldman, the case is still under investigation. Zamecnik described the intruders as two males, standing about six-feet tall.