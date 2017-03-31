WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has cleared a Wichita police officer of wrongdoing in the 2015 fatal shooting that began with a traffic stop.

The announcement Friday comes in the shooting of 26-year-old Nicholas Garner in Wichita.

KWCH-TV reports that after struggling with the officer for control of the vehicle, Garner drove in circles around Sam’s Club gas pumps. Garner hit the officer’s parked patrol car and another parked car while dragging the officer. He then tried to drive into the wrong way into traffic, hitting another car head-on.

The district attorney’s report says that’s when the officer gathered himself and shot three times, killing Garner.

A Crown Royal whiskey bag was found at the scene filled with methamphetamine.