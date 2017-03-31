Lorene Gilkeson, daughter of Joseph Chester Sawyer and Mabel Sybilla (Throne) Sawyer was born November 2, 1924 at rural Chester, Nebraska and passed away on March 30, 2017 at the Mount Joseph Senior Village, Concordia, Kansas at the age of 92 years, 4 months and 28 days.

She attended Chester Public School and graduated from Chester High School in 1943. She then attended Lincoln Business School and worked in Lincoln as a secretary. On May 28, 1950 she was united in marriage to Harmon D. Gilkeson and to this union four children were born, Ron, Bob, Ann, David. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Chester, Nebraska, where they built a home and started their farming career.

She is a member of the United Methodist Church of Chester, Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Joseph Chester and Mabel Sawyer, husband, Harmon D. Gilkeson, one son, Bob Gilkeson.

She is survived by two sons, Ron Gilkeson of Leoti, Kansas, David (Vicki) Gilkeson of Concordia, Kansas, one daughter, Ann Gilkeson of Chandler, Arizona,

Two grandchildren Jason (Crystal) Gilkeson of Concordia, KS, Erik Gilkeson of Chester, NE, two great grandchildren, one sister, Wilma Sawyer of Concordia, Kansas, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held, 11:00 AM, Monday, April 3, 2017, United Methodist Church, Chester, Nebraska, conducted by, Pastor Young Je Kim.

Interment will be in Chester Cemetery, Chester, Nebraska.

Memorials may be given to Family’s Choice.

Friends may call on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 1 PM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS, where the family will receive friends from 7 PM to 8 PM Sunday evening.

