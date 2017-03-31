Kansas State Athletics

PHOENIX, Arizona – Kansas State’s Kindred Wesemann won the Marines Women’s 3-Point Contest and the Shoe Carnival Battle of the Champions on Thursday night during the 29th Annual State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, at GCU Arena on the campus of Grand Canyon University.

The field for the Marines Women’s 3-point Contest featured: Heather Corral of Washington, Tori Jankoska of Michigan State, Jessica January of DePaul, Alexis Jones of Baylor, Alexis Peterson of Syracuse, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of Maryland and Sydney Wiese of Oregon State.





In the opening round, Wesemann registered a first round high score of 19 points by making 17 shots including all five balls on the final rack. She used a run of nine makes in 10 attempts between the first and third racks to cruise into the semifinals.

In the semifinal round, Wesemann lit up the competition as she buried a competition high 26 points on 22 made shots. She knocked down all five money balls and made at least four shots on all five racks. She had a run of 11 straight makes between the second and fourth racks.

In the final round, she outdueled Sydney Wiese of Oregon State, 18-17, to take the crown. After missing her first four shots on the opening rack, the 2017 All-Big 12 First Team selection found her rhythm and buried 10 of her next 11 shots.

The winner of the women’s 3-point contest and the winner of the men’s 3-point contest then faced off in the Shoe Carnival Battle of the Champions to determine the overall winner. Peter Jok of Iowa notched 16 points and Wesemann followed with 16 points as well. Wesemann was declared the winner in a tiebreaker based on which player made the most shots among the five racks. Wesemann tallied four makes in her third rack.

Wesemann got her night off on the right foot during the Be the Match Team Shootout. Wesemann helped her team to the title by knocking down a wing jumper and the half court shot.

Wesemann concluded her career by going 264-of-764 (.346) and ranks fifth in school history and 13th in Big 12 history for career 3-point field goals made. She was the fifth player in school history with 250 or more 3-point field goals made and just the second player to register 300 or more assists and 250 or more 3-point field goals made.

Wesemann made a 3-point field goal in 102 of 128 career games. She made four or more 3-point field goals in a game 24 times in her career, including a career-high eight against Texas on Feb. 4, 2015. Of her 1,295 career points, 61.2 percent (792 points) came from beyond the arc.

In the 2016-17 season, Wesemann earned All-Big 12 First Team honors for the first time in her career by averaging a career-high 13.9 points per game (474 points) and buried a career-high 90 three-pointers on 256 attempts. Her 90 connections from beyond the arc ranks 23rd in the nation and the most by any player in the Big 12 this season. Over the last two seasons, Wesemann has made 175 three-point field goals, the most of any player in the league during this time.

The 90 made 3-point field goals ranks sixth in school history for a single season and is third for 3-point field goals made by a senior. Her 256 attempts rank fourth in school history for a season. With her 90 connections from 3-point range, Wesemann was responsible for 45.9 percent of K-State’s made 3-point field goals. This was the highest percentage of responsibility since Brittany Chambers in the 2011-12 season (46.2).

In addition to her on-court honors, Wesemann received her third Academic All-Big 12 First Team honor and was a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award candidate and the Allstate Good Works Team.

Kansas State concluded the 49th season in program history with 23 wins, the most since the 2008-09 season. The Wildcats made the 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and advanced a round in the tournament for the 11th time.