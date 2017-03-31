Kansas Wesleyan University is proud to present its “Annual Student Juried Art and Senior Exhibition” in The Gallery, Sams Hall of Fine Arts, from April 5–May 3. There will be an awards reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 7. At 5:30 p.m., juror William Counter will discuss his selections for the exhibit, and professors Lori Wright and Neil Ward will honor Art & Design Department students.

This exhibit features the artwork of Senior Art and Design Students. Mitchell Byers, a native Kansan, is a Graphic Design major. He has designed an environment that creates an identity system for a brewery business. Orion Hughes, of Tucson, AZ, is a graphic designer. He will be showcasing how he incorporates technology systems to represent his clients’ companies. Elizabeth Nims, a native of California, is an Art Therapy major. Through the use of sculpture, she will be expressing her thoughts on the emotions and struggles that affect college students. Asiria Ramirez, from southern California, is a Graphic Design major. She feels passionately about using her art to address injustices and represent those that have no voice.

Students can exhibit in the juried portion of the show by submitting work from classroom projects. Artwork will be selected from the areas of drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, illustration, graphic design and 3D Design.

William Counter, the juror, is a practicing professional artist with a studio outside of Chapman, KS. Counter considers himself a conceptual painter, with a strong West Coast influence. A graduate of the Kansas City Art Institute in 1999, he continues to devote his time and interest towards the arts community in the surrounding region.

The Gallery is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and weekends by appointment. For more information, contact Peggy Medina, gallery director, at peggy.medina@kwu.edu or 785-833-4383.