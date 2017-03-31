The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man dies in head-on crash

by Leave a Comment

NEWTON COUNTY, MO – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2p.m. on Thursday in Newton County Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Hyundai Sonata driven by Alan B. Tash, 23, Riverton, was traveling on Mo. 175 two miles north of Neosho.

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Ford Taurus driven by Kelly R. Fields, 24, Joplin, MO., head-on.

Tash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fields was transported to the hospital in Joplin.

Both drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to the MHP.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *