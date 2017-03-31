James R. “Jim” Friederich, 83, passed away Friday, March 31st, in Abilene. He was born October 21, 1933 in Tripp, South Dakota, the son of Gust and Nellie (Deurmeier) Friederich. Growing up in Tripp, Jim attended local schools. On September 1953, he married Ethel Mae Bruning. Jim was an Army veteran, serving from 1954 to 1956. Most of their married life has been spent in Abilene. Jim had been employed as a fireman for the city of Abilene and had driven a concrete truck for Abilene Concrete. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending the grandchildren’s events. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and a sister.

He is survived by: wife, Ethel of Abilene; daughter Evelyn (Don) Spencer of Chanute; two sons, Carl (Chris) Friederich of Abilene and Steven (Terrie) Friederich of Tampa, Florida; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and sister, Phyllis Friederich of Abilene.

The family will receive friends 5:30 to 6:30 Wednesday, April 5th, at the Danner Funeral Home. Cremation will follow with graveside services in Armour, South Dakota at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.