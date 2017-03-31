Doris A. Franklin, 82, of Salina, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017. She was born July 30, 1934, in Council Grove, to Anthony J. and Hazel (Drake) Eisenhauer. She married George W. Franklin Dec. 10, 1954.

Survivors include: her children, Louann Inscho of Culver, Janet Franklin and Joy Hagen both of Salina, and Judy De Herrera, of Brookville; sisters, Zelda Blair of Wichita, Sharon Holcom of Salina; sister in law, Bernice “Ike” Eisenhauer of Mt. Hope; grandchildren, Heather Inscho, Angie Finch, Jody Hagen, Jami De Herrera, and Ashley Hagen all of Salina, Josh Franklin and Luke Franklin both of Wichita; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband; son, George Franklin Jr.; great-grandson, Ethan Franklin; brothers, Ed Eisenhauer, Anthony Eisenhauer Jr., and Harry Eisenhauer; and sisters, Ruth Young and Mary Holcom.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401.