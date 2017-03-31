The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Despite recent rain Kansas still in drought conditions

by Leave a Comment

TOPEKA -Despite the recent rain that brought one to three inches of moisture to Kansas, this week’s Drought Monitor shows many areas of the state still abnormally or in severe drought conditions.

 

 

Another round of significant rainfall is expected starting Friday night and through the day on Saturday, according the National Weather Service.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *