Authorities are seeking the driver and passenger of a maroon Ford truck who may have been witnesses to a possible road rage incident yesterday evening. It was initially reported to law enforcement that shots were fired during the encounter but a Saline County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they could not yet confirm that as they are still investigating.

Salina Police received the initial call around 7:40 p.m. last night but say the incident happened sometime between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. The case was then handed over to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. According to Lt. Mike Ascher, a victim reported shots being fired during the encounter that occurred near Pleasant Hill and Tressin.

There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured, according to authorities. Lt. Ascher said the deputies returned to the scene this morning, looking for more evidence. The investigation is still open and authorities believe the occupants of a maroon Ford truck witnessed the encounter.

Lt. Ascher encouraged those with pertinent information to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau.