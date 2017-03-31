Anita Bertrand, 90 died March 31, 2017 in Manhattan, KS. She was born on December 1, 1926 the daughter of Andrew Edward and Hulda Marie (Dewall) Wiberg. Anita was raised in the Swedesburg community. She attended Wiberg grade school and graduated from CCCHS in 1945. Anita married Lafe Bertrand on May 5, 1945. They farmed in the Morganville, Clifton and 4-Mile communities before they moved to Clay Center in 1985. Lafe preceded her in death on January 29, 2015. Anita was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she was active in the Women’s Bible Study, taught Sunday School, Bible School and served on various committees. She was also a member of the Sweet Adelines, taught music at the 4-Mile School and was a 4-H leader. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Eno Wiberg, two sisters, Arria Eversole and Alvena Johnson, two grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Survivors:

Daughter: Andrea and husband Don Sage of Topeka, KS

Daughter: Paulette and husband Kevin Brosette of Grapevine TX

Daughter: Laurene and husband Doug Easterberg, Dade City, FL

Sister: Dorothy Strom of Topeka, KS

4 Grandchildren: Shane Easterberg of Lakewood, CO., Adam (Tara) Easterberg of Lutz, FL., Justin Brosette and Ryan (Jenna) Brosette, both of Grapevine, TX.

6 Great-grandchildren

Funeral Services: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 10:30AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Rev. Scott Lingle

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, KS

Visitation: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 4-7 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: First Presbyterian Church c/o the funeral home