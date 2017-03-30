The Salina Post

Wet conditions blamed for single vehicle accident on I-135

Courtesy photo – Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Wet conditions caused a single vehicle accident on I-135 yesterday evening. The driver sustained minor injuries but refused transport, authorities say.

First responders were called out around 5:25 p.m. to milepost 93, near the State Street exit. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, 20-year-old Blair Schmidt, Chapman, was headed southbound on I-135 when she hydroplaned, losing control of the vehicle. Schmidt’s 2005 Chevy Classic spun around, striking the guardrail with the rear of the car. The vehicle came to rest against the rail, facing north.

Authorities said Schmidt had back, hip and neck pain but refused transport.

