Authorities have determined that the Wednesday night house fire on E Beloit was a result of inattentive cooking.

First responders were called to 1125 E Beloit shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday evening for a house fire. According to Roger Williams, City Fire Marshal, heavy smoke was rolling from the house upon arrival, prompting crews to make a quick attack on the interior. They entered to find visible flames and heavy smoke. The fire was extinguished but crews remained on scene, “checking for hotspots and making sure everything stays under control.”

According to Williams, Matthew Heller, 34, was cooking food on the stove. He left it unattended; a fire started and quickly spread. Heller was one of three occupants living at the residence but was home alone at the time. Authorities say he evacuated without injury or assistance.

The home is safe to enter and has been released back to the owners but suffered extensive fire and smoke damage, Williams said. He estimated the damage to the home at $15,000 to $20,000, with an additional $3,000 to $5,000 in damage to the contents.