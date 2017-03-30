Steven H. Freking, age 59 of Skiatook, Oklahoma died in an accident on March 28, 2017 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2017 at The Benton Church, Benton, Kansas. Interment will follow at the Benton Cemetery. There will be a visitation 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Lamb Funeral Home in Whitewater. A memorial has been established with the ALS Foundation c/o Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154.