Shirley Jean Adams, 88, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, surrounded by family at Harmony Home, McPherson.

Shirley was a retired school teacher and counselor. She was the founder of the reading improvement program, the elementary guidance program, and the Learning to Live program, and brought the School Supply Train to McPherson. She also wrote the curriculum for the “Happy, Healthy Kids” program.

She was born on July 24, 1928, at her family farm in Cherryvale, KS, the daughter of Roy Melton and Juanita Ida (Bush) Bussert. She grew up in the Cherryvale area and attended the high school, graduating in 1946. In 1946, she was united in marriage to Carl L. Schultheiss. A son, John, was born in 1947. Carl was killed in a construction accident in March of 1948. On December, 28, 1950, Shirley married Billy R. Adams in Bentonville, AR, and they had Debby, Jody, and Marsha to join their family. Shirley attended McPherson College to finish her teaching degree in 1961 and received her Master’s degree from Emporia State University.

Shirley was a member of the First United Methodist Church, P.E.O. Chapter HI, U.N.I. Club, Tally Hi, and McPherson Hospital Volunteer Services.

Survivors include: her husband, Bill; son, Johnny Schultheiss of McPherson, KS; daughters, Deborah Hubbard (Gary Peak) of Wichita, KS, Jody Ramsdale (Marc) of Knoxville, TN, and Marsha Silver (Jim) of McPherson, KS; eight grandchildren, Candace Vogt, Nathan Schultheiss, Marsha Schultheiss, Cassey Peters, Jackie Tubaro, Ross Ramsdale, Adam Silver, and Samantha Silver; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; and a younger brother, John Bussert.

The visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 7, at First United Methodist Church. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 8, at Fairview Cemetery in Cherryvale, KS.

Memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church or the School Supply Train in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.