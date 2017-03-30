Norman L. Flesher, a ge 70, of Salina, KS, died Tues., March 28, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. He was born on Feb. 2, 1947 in Concordia, KS to Robert H. & Maxine G. (Muth) Flesher.

Norman graduated from Concordia High School. He attended Washburn University before being drafted by the US Army. He served in the US Army from 1968-1970 and in Vietnam from 1969-1970. Norman was a maintenance technician for the State of Kansas, Dept. of Corrections. Norman was a life member of American Legion Post #76, the American Legion Riders and Harley Owners Group, Salina.

Norman is survived by his sons; Chad Flesher, Salina & Jason Flesher, Concordia; sister, Dawn Vesterberg (Virgil), Miltonvale; grandchildren; Kale, Seth & Noah Flesher; Joshua Laizure; Mirra, Kenya & Erinae Flesher & a sister in law, Marilyn Flesher, Concordia.

He was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Roy.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, KS with Rev. Dean R. Frazier officiating. Burial with Military honors by American Legion Post #76 & VFW Post #588 will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. Visitation will be Mon., April 3, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm with the family greeting friends from 6-7 pm at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to American Legion Post #76 & the American Legion Riders in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.