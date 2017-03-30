Norman L. Flesher, age 70, of Salina, KS, died Tues., March 28, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. He was born on Feb. 2, 1947 in Concordia, KS to Robert H. & Maxine G. (Muth) Flesher.
Norman graduated from Concordia High School. He attended Washburn University before being drafted by the US Army. He served in the US Army from 1968-1970 and in Vietnam from 1969-1970. Norman was a maintenance technician for the State of Kansas, Dept. of Corrections. Norman was a life member of American Legion Post #76, the American Legion Riders and Harley Owners Group, Salina.
Norman is survived by his sons; Chad Flesher, Salina & Jason Flesher, Concordia; sister, Dawn Vesterberg (Virgil), Miltonvale; grandchildren; Kale, Seth & Noah Flesher; Joshua Laizure; Mirra, Kenya & Erinae Flesher & a sister in law, Marilyn Flesher, Concordia.
He was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Roy.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, KS with Rev. Dean R. Frazier officiating. Burial with Military honors by American Legion Post #76 & VFW Post #588 will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. Visitation will be Mon., April 3, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm with the family greeting friends from 6-7 pm at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to American Legion Post #76 & the American Legion Riders in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
Leave a Reply