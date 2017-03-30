University of Kansas Athletics

CHICAGO – Kansas basketball signee Billy Preston scored 10 points in a winning effort at the 40th Annual McDonald’s All American Game on Wednesday night at United Center. Preston’s West Team won the contest over the East Team, 109-107.

Preston, a 6-foot-10 forward from Los Angeles, started the game and showcased the versatility of his skills by reaching double-figures on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, including a 2-for-2 mark from beyond the arc.

Preston is the 41st Jayhawk to play in the McDonald’s All American Game.

During his senior season, Preston played for national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, for coach Steve Smith. The five-star recruit is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect by 247sports.com, and the No. 8 prospect by both Rivals.com and Scout.com.

Next up, Preston will play in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.