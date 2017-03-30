

3/29/2017 | Men’s Basketball

MIAMI – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the matchups for the third annual Hoophall Miami Invitational, a premier college basketball showcase held in conjunction with American Airlines Arena on Dec. 2.

The one-day event will feature a matchup of perennial powerhouses Kansas and Syracuse.

“We are looking forward to playing in the Hoophall Invitational and taking our team to Miami next season,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “Year-in and year-out, Syracuse has been one of the best programs in the nation. Playing Syracuse in an NBA arena will be great exposure for our program.”

ESPN has partnered to televise the event, with game times and tune-in information to be released at later date.

The game between Syracuse and Kansas will be the culmination of a multi-team event in which both teams will each host Oakland, Toledo and Texas Southern on their campuses. The Jayhawks host Texas Southern on Nov. 21, Oakland on Nov. 24 and Toledo on Nov. 28 inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Tickets are now available for the 2017 Hoophall Miami Invitational via Ticketmaster.com or by contacting the American Airlines Arena box office.

The event also features a matchup between Miami and Princeton.