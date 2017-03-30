TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion providers may soon be required to give women detailed information about the physician to perform the procedure using Times New Roman font.
A bill that the House passed Thursday with an 87 to 37 votes also specifies that the typeface must be black and 12-point. A similar bill hasn’t gotten a vote in the Senate.
Abortion opponents say women need information about the doctor’s credentials to make a decision. Abortion rights supporters say it targets providers.
State law already requires that 24 hours before an abortion procedure a woman be given in writing the name of the physician who will perform the procedure. Women also must receive information on abortion risks, the age and characteristics of the fetus and information that may dissuade a woman from having an abortion.
————
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas already requires abortion providers to inform women about the risks involved in the procedure. Soon, it may also require them to tell women where the doctor performing an abortion went to medical school — in black, 12-point Times New Roman font, no less.
The Kansas House voted 85 to 38 on Wednesday to advance a bill that supporters and opponents believe is the first of its kind.
It would require Kansas providers to give women printed information at least 24 hours before the procedure that includes the name of the physician performing the abortion and information on the physician’s credentials, start date at the clinic, malpractice insurance, hospital privileges, state of residency and disciplinary record.
It even specifies the font type, size and color in which it needs to be written.
Comments
Kansas1948'sMom says
Now we can spend millions fighting through the courts and lose just like Texas.
Ksdad says
When we get Gorsuch on the court we have a better chance of preventing some of the infanticide for convenience. Think about it, the only real way to allow a woman to kill an unborn child for convenience is to consider it property. Pro abortionist have taken civilization back 150 to when blacks were considered property.
kansas 1948 says
People are chattel as far as DemonKKKRats are concerned. Dims still keep the people of color down on the plantations, they just call them ghettos instead. The DemonKKKRats absolutely LOVE poor people. That’s why they keep so many of them poor.
gotcha says
Thats information anyone should have about their doctor.
AAAA says
All of that is online and can be accessed at anytime. What would be different of this law?