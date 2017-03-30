A Salina resident called authorities when two suspects wouldn’t leave his property last night. When confronted by Salina Police, one of the suspects allegedly attempted to throw away a handgun. Both suspects were intoxicated, authorities say.

Alton Doolittle, 59, called authorities around 11:45 p.m., saying that the two suspects would not leave his property, located in the 700 block of Maple, when asked. According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, Adam Gilbert, 33, and William Sullivan Jr, 37, were looking for a friend’s house when they accidently stumbled into Doolittle’s yard. The two were intoxicated and refused to leave.

When officers arrived, one of the suspects attempted to walk away. They then saw him throw a handgun in a neighboring yard, Forrester said. Gilbert and Sullivan were both taken into custody and face trespassing charges. Gilbert, a convicted felon, also faces criminal possession of a firearm.