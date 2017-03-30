David Earl Willard , 72, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017, surrounded by family at his home in McPherson. He was a retired machinist and had worked at Wear Technology. David was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and had served in the Vietnam War.

He was born May 6, 1944, in Sedalia, Missouri, the son of Paul Wesley and Geraldine R. (Layson) Willard. He graduated from high school in Jefferson City, Missouri. He later attended Central College in McPherson, after being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps.

On February 2, 1969, he was united in marriage to Kathryn J. Folck in McPherson, KS. This marriage was blessed with two children, James Daniel and Rachel Yvette. David enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and the family enjoyed fishing, camping, sporting events, motocross races, and traveling on vacation. He was a longtime member of American Legion Post #24, McPherson.

Survivors include: his wife, Kathryn of the home; daughter, Rachel Baldwin of McPherson; a brother, Dan Willard (Tammy) of Wichita, KS; four grandchildren, James Daniel Baldwin (Laryssa Baker), Levi Denney Baldwin (Elena Myers), Collin Michael Baldwin, and Dylan Thomas Baldwin (Teagan Pacey); a great-granddaughter, Aleigha Justene Baldwin, and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by: his parents; a son, James; a sister, Jeanie Lee Cox; a brother, Jim Wesley Willard; and step-mother, Ruth Willard.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.