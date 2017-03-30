Southeast of Saline , USD 306, has cancelled classes and several after-school activities because of poor weather conditions. The district issued a statement Thursday morning.

“Due to flooding conditions and poor road conditions in areas of our District and more rain in the forecast for this morning making bad conditions worse we do not believe we can safely run our buses this morning. Therefore, there will be no school in Southeast of Saline, USD 306, today.

Kindergarten round-up has been postponed to April 6 @ 6:45 p.m.

HS Track at Republic County is still “on” at this time.

Note: the USD 306 phones are still not working

We regret the inconvenience this may cause you.”

Greg Mann, Supt. USD 306