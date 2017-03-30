SALINE COUNTY – This week’s spring rain has had a dramatically positive impact on the winter wheat crop. Over the past 24-hours residents in Saline County reported an additional 1.5 inches of moisture.

Ottawa County recorded 1.24 inches and just over 1-inch fell in Lincoln County

In Ellsworth County residents reported from .81 to 1.5 inches of rain.

Northwest McPherson County received an additional inch of moisture. Other areas of McPherson reported approximately .50 on an inch.

An extra inch to 1.40 inches of moisture is reported in Dickinson County on Wednesday.

Conditions are expected to dry until Friday night. The National Weather Service indicates there is a 50 percent chance of rain after 1a.m. and rain is likely with a 70 percent chance of more moisture on Saturday and Saturday night.