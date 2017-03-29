The Salina Post

The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

The "Salina Gist" Is Now Available Each Weekday On iTunes, Google Play, & Amazon Alexa

The Salina Post is now offering another convenient way to keep up with Salina news each day on your listening app/device of choice.

The Salina Gist is a brief newscast available each and every weekday afternoon, and can be heard on iTunes/Apple Podcast and Google Play.

It can also be heard on the Amazon Echo by adding the Salina Gist to your Flash Briefing in the Amazon Alexa app.

* If the Salina Gist isn’t available on your podcast app of choice, let us know. We’re working to make it available on more applications.

