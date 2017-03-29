The Smoky Hill Museum is proud to present “Throw Like a Girl,” a free First Thursday presentation on April 6, from 5:30-6:30 pm. The history of female athletes in Kansas is full of fascinating tales of perseverance and hard work as women competed for a place on the field, the court or in the arena. Join Laura Hartley as she explores the landscape for women athletes before and after Title IX legislation and how opportunities for women have impacted sports in our country.

This presentation will look at women pioneers in the world of sports, such as Margaret Thompson Murdock who was the first U.S. woman to compete in a shooting competition in the Olympics, and Kendra Wecker, the first girl to reach the finals of the NFL’s Punt, Pass, & Kick competition. Both women hailed from Kansas.

Laura Hartley is a public historian and director of the Wichita Boathouse at the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in Wichita. She earned her master’s degree in public history from Wichita State University, where she focused her research on museum education.

“Throw Like a Girl” is part of the Kansas Humanities Council’s Kansas Stories Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and discussions that connect communities with history, traditions, and ideas to strengthen civic life.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.