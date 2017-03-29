SALINE COUNTY – The latest spring rain is providing significant rainfall to most of the state with more on the way.

Over the past 24-hours residents in Saline County reported from 1.59 to 1.84 inches of moisture.

An inch of rain was recorded in Ottawa County. From 1.5 to 2 inches of rain fell in Dickinson County.

Residents in Ellsworth County reported from 1 to 1.72 inches of moisture.

Many areas of McPherson County reported over 2 inches of rain. Areas of Reno, Harvey and Sedgwick County reported from 2- 3inches of moisture.

The National Weather Service forecast indicates more showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm on Wednesday.

Then rain is likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 1am, then a chance of rain after 1a.m. Thursday. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

On Thursday, there is a 50 percent chance of rain before 1pm.