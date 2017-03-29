Sandra “Sandi” Creach, 75 years died March 29, 2017 in Manhattan, KS. She was born on May 27, 1941 in Sayer, PA, the daughter of Charles and Olive (Young) Smith. Sandi was raised in Pennsylvania and New York. She moved to Kansas with her family in 1954. Sandi worked at Gilmore-Tatge for many years, owned and operated several restaurants and currently cooked for Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity. She married Gene Ruthstrom on September 23, 2007. Sandi was a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church, Kid’s Café volunteer, Order of Eastern Star, Charter member of Eagle’s Auxiliary, Moose Club and B.P.O.E. She is preceded in death by her parents, second husband, Harry Creach, step-son, Frank Creach and two granddaughters.

Survivors:

Husband: Gene Ruthstrom, Clay Center, KS

Son: Michael and wife Shelly Ann Creach, Clay Center, KS

Daughter: Mary and husband Robert Bradfield, Clay Center, KS

Daughter: Tracy and husband Gregory Kolterman, Kansas City, MO

Daughter: Kathy and husband Steven Cyre, Clay Center, KS

Step-Daughter: Vicky Krupke, Abilene, KS

Step-Son: Larry Ruthsrtrom, Leonardville, KS

Step-Son: Terry and wife Sandra Ruthstrom, Leonardville, KS

Step-Daughter: Becky and husband Roger Kelly, Abilene, KS

Step-Daughter: Merle Creach, Chapman, KS

Sister: Susan Orr, Tyrone, NY

21 Grandchildren and 38 Great-grandchildren

Funeral Services: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10:30AM at the St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Clay Center, KS

Burial: SS John and George Episcopal Cemetery, Wakefield, KS

Visitation: Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 2-5 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: St. Paul Episcopal Church or Good Shepherd Hospice House c/o the funeral home