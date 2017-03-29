Baby V was born by emergency C-Section on September 11, 2016 at only 28 weeks Gestation weighing 3lbs and 8ozs. Upon delivery, Kyzer was taken to Wesley Medical Center where he received a blood transfusion due to blood loss during birth and spent 70 days in the NICU until he was strong enough to breathe on his own. Kyzer’s parents have endured a lot since he was born. Several trips to Wichita, staying with Kyzer while trying to care for two boys at home. After being home less than two months, Kyzer was taken to Salina Regional, placed on oxygen, IV fluids and tested positive for RSV on January 17th. He was taken by ambulance to Wesley Medical Center where they confirmed RSV and pneumonia. With this being the 2nd extended hospital stay, Kyzer’s parents have depleted their leave for work. All proceeds from this event will go to Kyzer’s family to help with medical bills.

Since 2006, law enforcement officers, fire fighters and EMT’s in Salina have come together every October to raise money for local families in need. A charity flag football game has been played for 11 years. In 2014, Salina Guns and Hoses was formed. In the past three years, Salina Guns and Hoses has raised over $57,000 for six Salina families. In 2015 we raised enough money to give the largest donation to a single family in the history of this event. We also held the first Salina Guns and Hoses Christmas, complete with a Christmas light tour in a limousine and lots of presents. In May 2016, we hosted the inaugural 10-FORE golf tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course. Proceeds were donated to a 6 year old Leukemia patient. In December 2016, we took the families on a bus ride to Wichita to watch Paw Patrol LIVE.

On Saturday, May 6, 2017 12:00PM Salina Municipal Golf Course, our community will gather for an exciting day of golf benefiting a local family in need of assistance to help care for their sick child. Kyzer was born premature and spent 70 days in the NICU at Wesley Medical Center. After being home less than two months, Kyzer was back at Wesley for his second extended hospital stay. With the generous support of people in the community, we will be able to help Kyzer not only meet essential daily needs, but to work toward a brighter future. All proceeds from this event will go to Kyzer’s family to help with medical expenses.

For more information on how donations are helping to make a difference in the lives of so many in our community, we invite you to visit our Salina Guns & Hoses Facebook page. You can also find information there on our upcoming events for the year.