Ronald Ray McClintock, 82, of Salina, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017. He was born June 10, 1934, in Mitchell County, to Vernon and Dott McClintock.

He graduated from Beloit High School. He married Nancy in Nov. 1956, and moved to Salina where they raised their three children. He was a car salesman for Waddell Cadillac and Marshall Motor. He enjoyed working with his horses and played the steel guitar.

He is survived by: his children, Lorrie Wearing (Gary) of Salina, Brent McClintock (Robin) of Graham, Wash., and Bruce McClintock of Salina; nine grandchildren, Krista Gillespie, Kim Wearing, Katie Rolfs (Austin), Brittney McClintock, Kortney McClintock, Anastasia McClintock, Rashae Shippy (Brandon), Derek McClintock, and Cameron McClintock; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Ron is proceeded in death by: his parents; wife, Nancy; and three brothers, Vail, Darrel, and Larry.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is handling arrangements.