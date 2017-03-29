To commemorate National Fair Housing Month, Mayor Kaye Crawford will issue a proclamation at the City Commission meeting on April 3 at 4 p.m., and the City of Salina Community Relations Division will hold their Annual Fair Housing Seminar on April 6.

The purpose of National Fair Housing Month is to further the awareness of individual rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act, the landmark civil rights legislation that passed in 1968 and makes it illegal to discriminate in the sale or rental of housing based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, familial status, or disability.

Tenants, property owners, property managers, lenders, social workers, service providers and other interested parties who would like to know more about their rights and responsibilities are invited to attend the seminar, which will be held at Tony’s Pizza Events Center from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on April 6.

Seminar topics and speakers are as follows:

Kansas Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, and the Fair Housing Act presented by Teresa Baker, Rental Housing Program Supervisor for Housing and Credit Counseling Inc.

Healthy Homes and Lead Hazard Prevention Program presented by Gilbert Tabares, Enforcement Officer for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Bureau of Family Health.

Fair Housing and Reasonable Accomodations/Modifications presented by Kathryn Amaya, Branch Chief, Programs and Compliance for the U.S. Development of Housing and Urban Development Region VII Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity.

Information on Street Drugs presented by Matthew Halton , Detective for the I-35/I-70 Drug Task Force. Property Maintenance Codes presented by Gary Hobbie, Director for the City of Salina Community and Development Services Department.

Keynote speaker, Mayor Kaye Crawford