PHOTOS: Stolen truck found burned in Gove Co.

A stolen truck, belonging to a Kansas Wesleyan University student, was found burned in Gove County yesterday.

According to authorities, the student left his 2001 Ford Ranger at KWU around 8 a.m. Monday morning. He reported the vehicle stolen at 4 p.m. the same day. Police Capt. Paul Forrester said the student received a call from the Gove County Sheriff’s Office that evening. They informed him that they found the Ranger on the side of the road, completely burned.

The total loss was valued at $9,000.

