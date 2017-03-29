Pearl Irene Christenson, 96, of Lindsborg passed away Monday, March 27, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Pearl was born March 27, 1921 in Chelsea, OK to the late George Arah and Mary Francis (Simpson) Carter.

Pearl was raised on an oil lease and graduated high school in Chelsea, OK. She married Robert William Barton on July 8, 1939. During World War II, both Pearl and Bob worked in an ammunition factory. Their marriage produced a son, Robert Roy Barton. They remained married until his death in October of 1989. Following that Pearl married Amos Lawrence Christenson on October 6, 1994, and remained married until his passing.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Bettie Jo Barton, of Rio Rancho, NM, and stepson, Randy Christenson, of Michigan.

Pearl is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Robert W. Barton and Amos L. Christenson; son, Robert R. Barton, as well as 4 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2017 at Bethany Lutheran Church, with Pastor Loren Mai officiating. Time for visitation will begin at 9:30 until the time of service.

Burial will be 2:30 p.m. at ElPaso Cemetery, Derby, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, and may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.