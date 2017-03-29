First responders were called to 1125 E Beloit shortly after 7 p.m. this evening for a house fire. The single occupant escaped safely as fire crews were able to douse the blaze, but the home did suffer extensive fire damage.

According to Roger Williams, City Fire Marshal, heavy smoke was rolling from the house upon arrival, prompting crews to make a quick attack on the interior. They entered to find visible flames and heavy smoke. The fire was extinguished but crews remained on scene, “checking for hotspots and making sure everything stays under control.”

Kansas Gas Service and Salina Westar Energy arrived on scene to shut off the utilities. Williams believes the blaze started in the kitchen but said he has yet to finish his full investigation.

“From what crews have told me, the fire made it all they way into the attic space,” Williams said. “It sounds like there will be pretty extensive fire damage to the house. We are in cleanup mode right now and will start the investigation process after.”

There was one resident home during the incident but Williams said he was able to evacuate without injury or assistance.