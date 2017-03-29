Norah May (Glass) Toelkes passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017 at her home in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 94. She was born on February 17, 1923 in Ellis, Kansas to the late George and Dollie (Germann) Glass. Growing up, she was valedictorian of both her eighth grade and Trego Community High School classes, graduating with the Class of 1942. In 1943 she enlisted in the United States Navy as a Pharmacist’s Mate Second Class, serving in Bronx, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Corona,California. While in New York she attended Hunter College.

On December 3, 1947 Norah was united in marriage to Robert J. Toelkes at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. A lifelong member of the church, she was devoted to her faith, her family, and her country. She helped with cleaning at the rectory, was a CCD teacher, worked as a paraprofessional for the Sacred Heart Grade School, conducted Bible studies, and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed music, reading, especially scripture, and was an excellent cook.

Norah is survived by her sons David Toelkes of Plainville, Mike Toelkes of Olathe, and Pat Toelkes and wife Denyse of Santa Ana, CA; daughter Anita Knapp and husband Larry of Norton; grandchildren Tahoma Toelkes, Pete Toelkes, Solomon Toelkes, Joe Toelkes, Faith Glenn, and Sarah Truong; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Dollie Glass, husband Robert Toelkes, brothers Alfred Glass, Roland Glass, and George Glass, Jr.; and sisters Dorothy Fowler, Wilma Prickett, Veda Hayes, and Dollie Engel.

The Psalmist David wrote, “I will walk in freedom, for I have devoted myself to your commandments.” Norah taught us by her daily life, that patriotism and faith go hand in hand, and the blessings of freedom are to be cherished and protected. The countless lives she touched leave a legacy that will make a difference for all eternity.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, March 31, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home in Plainville with a Ladies Guild Rosary at 3:00pm and Prayer Vigil at 6:00pm. Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm.