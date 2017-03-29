INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With today’s All-America honor from the Associated Press, Frank Mason III officially becomes a 2017 Consensus All-America First Team selection, as determined by the NCAA.

The Petersburg, Virginia, native is the first Jayhawk to earn Consensus All-America First Team honors since Thomas Robinson in 2012. Last season, Perry Ellis was a second team honoree. Kansas has the most Consensus All-America First Team selections in NCAA Division I with 29. North Carolina and Kentucky are next with 27 each.

The NCAA compiles consensus All-America teams for Division I men’s basketball using a point system computed from at least four different All-America teams named by coaches associations or media sources. The four teams used for men’s basketball are the Associated Press (AP), the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and Sporting News.

Mason earned the maximum of 12 points in the NCAA’s Consensus All-America calculation as a first-team honoree by all four organizations.

Freshman Josh Jackson received votes in the Consensus All-America tabulation, earning a total of five points as a third-team AP All-American, second-team NABC All-American, and second-team Sporting News All-American.

2017 CONSENSUS ALL-AMERICA SELECTIONS

First Team

Lonzo Ball, UCLA *

Josh Hart, Villanova *

Justin Jackson, North Carolina *

FRANK MASON III, KANSAS *

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue *

Second Team

Dillon Brooks, Oregon

Luke Kennard, Duke

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

Others Receiving Votes

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

Markelle Fultz, Washington

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

JOSH JACKSON, KANSAS

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

Alec Peters, Valparaiso

* – Unanimous

KANSAS CONSENSUS ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM SELECTIONS