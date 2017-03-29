INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With today’s All-America honor from the Associated Press, Frank Mason III officially becomes a 2017 Consensus All-America First Team selection, as determined by the NCAA.
The Petersburg, Virginia, native is the first Jayhawk to earn Consensus All-America First Team honors since Thomas Robinson in 2012. Last season, Perry Ellis was a second team honoree. Kansas has the most Consensus All-America First Team selections in NCAA Division I with 29. North Carolina and Kentucky are next with 27 each.
The NCAA compiles consensus All-America teams for Division I men’s basketball using a point system computed from at least four different All-America teams named by coaches associations or media sources. The four teams used for men’s basketball are the Associated Press (AP), the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and Sporting News.
Mason earned the maximum of 12 points in the NCAA’s Consensus All-America calculation as a first-team honoree by all four organizations.
Freshman Josh Jackson received votes in the Consensus All-America tabulation, earning a total of five points as a third-team AP All-American, second-team NABC All-American, and second-team Sporting News All-American.
2017 CONSENSUS ALL-AMERICA SELECTIONS
First Team
Lonzo Ball, UCLA *
Josh Hart, Villanova *
Justin Jackson, North Carolina *
FRANK MASON III, KANSAS *
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue *
Second Team
Dillon Brooks, Oregon
Luke Kennard, Duke
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Johnathan Motley, Baylor
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga
Others Receiving Votes
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State
Markelle Fultz, Washington
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
JOSH JACKSON, KANSAS
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona
Alec Peters, Valparaiso
* – Unanimous
KANSAS CONSENSUS ALL-AMERICA FIRST TEAM SELECTIONS
1909—Tommy Johnson
1915—Ralph Sproull
1919—Dutch Lonborg
1922—Paul Endacott
1923—Charlie T. Black, Paul Endacott
1924—Arthur Ackerman, Charlie T. Black
1925—Arthur Ackerman
1926—Gale Gordon, Albert Petersen
1938—Fred Pralle
1941—Howard Engleman
1943—Charles Black
1951—Clyde Lovellette
1952—Clyde Lovellette
1957—Wilt Chamberlain
1958—Wilt Chamberlain
1987—Danny Manning
1988—Danny Manning
1997—Raef LaFrentz
1998— Raef LaFrentz, Paul Pierce
2002—Drew Gooden
2003—Nick Collison
2005—Wayne Simien
2010—Sherron Collins
2012—Thomas Robinson
2017—Frank Mason III
