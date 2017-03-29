The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

KHP: Driver hospitalized after semi overturns on I-70

by Leave a Comment

( Picture courtesy of Garry Berges, Geary County Emergency Management )

Wednesday I-70 crash Photo courtesy of Garry Berges, Geary County Emergency Management

GEARY COUNTY – A semi driver was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. on Wednesday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 semi pulling a flatbed full of concrete powder and driven  by Matthew Weah, 40, Kansas City, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the U.S. 77.

The driver lost control of the truck. It entered the center median, overturned and the trailer separated from the truck.

Weah was transported to Geary Community Hospital.

He was wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *