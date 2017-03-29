Jane A. Poley, age 66, entered into rest on Tues., March 28, 2017 at her residence in Concordia, Kansas. She was born March 24, 1951 in Sikeston, Missouri to Leonard C. Poley, Sr. and Margie (Clark) Poley.

Jane was a 1969 graduate of Washington High School, Washington, Kansas. Jane worked in the Hotel Industry. She enjoyed bingo and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her 2 sons, Shawn Reed (Sarah), Concordia, KS.; Alfred Poley (Brenda), Beatrice, NE.; 1 brother, Les Spence of Linn, KS.; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, Leonard, Larry and Ronald Poley.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held….(Time to be Set) at the Greenleaf Cemetery, Greenleaf, Kansas. A visitation book signing will be held for family and friends on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.