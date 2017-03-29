Immaculate 6 bedroom / 3 bathroom home in East Salina. Entertain guests in the large open floor plan featuring a gourmet kitchen (with granite and large island) with eat in area and an additional formal dining space. Main floor includes spacious living room with gas fireplace, 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, main floor laundry, and a completely remodeled spa like master bathroom. Daylight basement with large family room, 3 oversized bedrooms, full bathroom, and large office with many built ins. Well maintained home with high end finishes such as Pella windows, Moen faucets, sprinkler system, and hard wired smoke detectors. Fully fenced backyard with deck, large patio, and large Sturdi Built shed. Within walking distance to Meadowlark Grade School.

