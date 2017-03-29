An employee alerted authorities about a burglary at Broadway Mini-Storage Tuesday afternoon.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the employee noticed that the unit had been forced open while driving the lot around 3 p.m. on March 28. The burglar attempted to cut the lock; when that failed he then used a cable or chain to pull the lock off, authorities guessed.

The unit, located on the 3000 block of S Ninth, belongs to Alanna Regh, 31, and Ronnie Mills, 37. The Salina residents last visited the unit on March 25.

Regh and Mills reported that assorted shoes, two drones and car stereo equipment were taken from the storage unit. The total loss, including damages, was estimated at $1,600.

According to Capt. Forrester, authorities are still waiting to obtain video from security cameras.