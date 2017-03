ABILENE – Police in Abilene are asking residents to contact them if they had recent contact with a group of door-to-door sales people in town working for several satellite television companies.

The individuals did take proper steps to obtain solicitors licensing from the City of Abilene, according to a social media report from police.

However, due to the amount of complaints and concerns they received regarding these individuals, the city revoked the group’s solicitors license.