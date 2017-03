Denis J. Shumate

(August 1, 1938 – March 28, 2017)

Funeral services will be at 2 PM Friday, March 31 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Beloit followed by burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM with family present from 6-8 PM at the McDonald Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Beloit Community Concert or Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation.